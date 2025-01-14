The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Kumar Ramnikant has announced a meeting on January 16 to discuss the visitation of Homes/ Institutions by NGOs in regard to the 76th Republic Day celebration, at Kohima.

The official circular issued by the Kohima DC informs that the meeting will be held on January 16 at 11 am in the DC's Conference Hall, Kohima.

In this regard, the following NGOs have been requested to make it convenient to attend the meeting positively.

Presidents of Nagaland Contractors & Suppliers Union, Puliebadze Club, Lions Club, Royal Club, Classic Club, Rotary Club, Gorkha Public Panchayat Kohima, Hindu Kalyan Samithi Kohima, Indian Red Cross Nagaland State Branch, Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kohima Masjid Committee, and Nagaland Contractors & Suppliers Union will attend the meeting.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner & Electoral Registration Officer Kohima, Rhosietho Nguori notified for public information that the list of amendments to the draft electoral roll for the 8- Western Angami, 9 - Kohima Town, 10- Northern Angami-I, 11 - Northern Angami-II, 14- Southern Angami-I and 15- Southern Angami-II Assembly Constituencies has been prepared with reference to 01.01.2025 as the qualifying date and in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.