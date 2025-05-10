The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kohima, Nagaland has issued an official circular mandating strict safety protocols for all uncovered and abandoned borewells across the district.

The directive follows a communication from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), relayed through the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) via a Home Department letter dated March 20, 2025.

The circular outlines key safety measures to prevent accidents, particularly involving children, due to unattended borewells. It mandates:

All abandoned borewells must be mandatorily sealed using concrete or metal caps, with regular inspections conducted to avoid any untoward incidents. Punitive action will be initiated against individuals or entities failing to comply with safety norms as listed in the advisory annexed to the circular. Public awareness campaigns will be carried out to educate citizens about the risks associated with uncovered borewells and the need for timely reporting.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office has also urged residents, landowners, drilling agencies, and government departments to refer to the comprehensive advisory attached to the circular.



The advisory details responsibilities for borewell registration, fencing, platform construction, pump maintenance, signage placement, and proper sealing methods.