The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima and Chairman of the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) under the National Tobacco Control Programme, B. Henok Buchem, NCS, has issued a directive for the strict enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, across the district.

The official circular, issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, urges all village councils, municipal and town wards, government departments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and the general public to comply fully with the provisions of the Act.

Smoking is banned in all public places, including government offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, public transport, restaurants, and entertainment venues. “No Smoking” signage must be prominently displayed in all such areas to ensure compliance.

The directive also prohibits all forms of direct and indirect advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of tobacco products. This includes point-of-sale displays, hoardings, and promotional events aimed at encouraging tobacco use.

The sale of tobacco products to minors under the age of 18 is strictly forbidden, and vendors are required to verify the age of buyers. Additionally, selling tobacco products within 100 meters of educational institutions—such as schools, colleges, and universities—is banned.

Authorities across the district have been instructed to ensure effective implementation of these rules within their respective jurisdictions. Any violations or difficulties in enforcement should be reported to the District Nodal Officer, District Tobacco Control Cell, Kohima.

The directive reinforces Kohima’s commitment to public health and aligns with ongoing efforts to create a tobacco-free environment.