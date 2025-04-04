Nagaland's Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem issued a directive reinforcing the implementation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its rules, aiming to regulate the sale and misuse of restricted medicines.

The order, issued in continuation of a previous notification dated April 19, 2023, aims to tighten control over the sale of Schedule 'X', 'H', and 'H1' drugs across all pharmacies and medical stores in Kohima district.

As per the new guidelines:

1. Sale of Schedule ‘X’, ‘H’, and ‘H1’ Drugs: These restricted drugs shall only be sold based on a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and only in the quantity specified in the prescription.

2. Record Maintenance: Pharmacies must maintain a register documenting all sales of the aforementioned drugs, including details of the prescriber, patient, drug, and quantity sold. These records must be preserved for three years and shall be available for inspection.

3. CCTV Footage Inspection: In compliance with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Joint Action Plan, the District Drug Controller Authority and the District Enforcement Force, Kohima, will inspect the CCTV footage of the last two months.

The administration has warned that non-compliance will attract strict penal action under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), Section 28A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other relevant laws.

The DC has urged all pharmacies and medical establishments to strictly follow the directives to curb drug misuse and uphold public health safety.