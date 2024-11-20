Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant IAS has issued new directives regarding vehicular movement in Kohima district, aimed at enhancing road infrastructure and ensuring public safety.

Effective from November 20 to November 27, 2024, Box Cutting Road will be closed to regular vehicular traffic due to ongoing pavement upgradation work. During this period, vehicles are advised to use alternate routes located adjacent to the closed stretch. This move is part of the district’s effort to improve road conditions for smoother and safer travel.

In a separate order, the Deputy Commissioner also announced the lifting of the axle restriction on Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) traveling over National Highway-02 (NH-02) in Kohima district. This decision follows a work and safety report submitted by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and a subsequent meeting on HMV movement at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Moreover, based on NHIDCL’s recommendations, the maximum permissible weight for vehicles on NH-02, including load, has been capped at 30 tonnes. These new regulations are expected to facilitate improved traffic management and support ongoing infrastructure development in the region.

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