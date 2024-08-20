The Kohima District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held an emergency meeting on 20th August 2024 at the DPDB hall in Kohima to address the landslide on NH 29 near Dzüdza Bridge under Sechü-Zubza Kohima.

The landslide has affected traffic and the supply of essential commodities. Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant IAS chaired the meeting.

The SDO Civil Sechü-Zubza, along with village authorities and contractor personnel, inspected the landslide area and submitted a report.



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A committee led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO DDMA Kohima Rhosietho Nguori NCS has been formed to monitor the affected area.

The committee will draft a plan to mitigate continuous landslides and submit a report for further action.

The meeting stressed the need to channelize traffic, especially for trucks carrying essential commodities, fuel, and medicines.

Teams were proposed to visit stranded trucks and assist truckers. All concerned agencies have been directed to maintain alternate roads for commuters.