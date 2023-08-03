The Kohima district administration has instructed all village councils and wards to strictly adhere to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, and refrain from engaging in any activities related to the issuance or enforcement of inner line permit (ILP) or any other form of permit issuance that contradicts this mandate.

Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C issued the notification on August 3, following an order from the office of the commissioner, Nagaland. The BEFR 1873 stipulates that the issuing, enforcing, and regulation of ILPs are solely within the purview of the district administration, making any actions or dealings contrary to this regulation deemed as "illegal."

The BEFR requires anyone, be it an Indian citizen or a foreigner, who is not an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland, to obtain an ILP in the prescribed form and with specific conditions set by the Nagaland government before entering the state for a limited period.

In a separate effort to enhance the city's air quality, the DC has taken up initiatives as part of the national clean air programme (NCAP). These initiatives include cracking down on fuel adulteration, improving public hygiene facilities, ensuring fire safety measures, and conducting random checks on fuel quality and quantity data at fuel stations within the Kohima municipality area and other regions of the district.

The exercise, conducted from July 15 to July 29, strictly adhered to guidelines set by the Central Pollution Control Board. DC Shanavas, who also serves as the chairperson of the NCAP for Kohima city, emphasized the collaborative effort of multiple departments, including the district administration, Kohima police, legal and metrology, consumer protection, health and family welfare department, Kohima Municipal Council, and fire and emergency services across various regions of the district, in carrying out these initiatives.