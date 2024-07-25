In its monthly meeting held on July 24, the Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) decided to increase the Village Adoption Scheme (VAS) funding from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per constituency under the LADP Common Pool. This move aims to bolster support for local village development initiatives.

The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chairman Kumar Ramnikant and attended by Chairman Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso, also saw the scrutiny and approval of proposals under the LADP for the fiscal year 2024-25. A detailed report on these decisions was provided by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

During the meeting, the School Education Department presented an overview of their activities in Kohima. District Education Officer (DEO) Kohima highlighted the presence of 121 government and 97 private schools in the district. The DEO reported successful distribution of free textbooks and school uniforms and noted the district's achievement of no nil results in HSLC exams for the past two years. However, she emphasized the need for further improvement in government schools.

The DEO also outlined ongoing initiatives such as the PM-POSHAN scheme, the development of digital infrastructure, and various activities in government schools. These include Science, Maths, and Environment exhibitions, social and emotional learning for teachers, sports activities, self-defense classes for girls, vocational education, and special needs education.

Additionally, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department demonstrated water quality testing procedures and distributed testing kits to members. The meeting also included presentations from the Mountain Trail Society and the All Nagaland State Carrom Association, both based in Daklane Colony, Kohima. Following their reports, the board agreed to recommend the registration of both societies.