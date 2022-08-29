The Kohima District Task Force (DTF) on COVID-19 held a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohima, Shanavas C, IAS, in DC's Conference Hall, Kohima on August 26, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner Shahavas said that at present, the positive cases may be fewer in Kohima but to keep reviewing the situation is important and also briefed how important it is to remain prepared with an action plan to tackle any situation that may occur in the future.

He said that the DTF would now have to focus on different categories of COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

For strengthening and ramping up COVID-19 testing and vaccination activities in the district, the DTF deliberated on the increase of vaccination sites and to concentrate more on testing, and decided to come up with an action plan involving all the line departments and stakeholders to create awareness and sensitize the eligible beneficiaries to get themselves vaccinated.

At a briefing on the vaccination status of the district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kohima, Dr Tumchobeni Kikon, informed that the total population of the district is 2,70,236 as per the 2011 Census, however, as per headcount, it is 1,75,064 and the vaccine target was set as per the head count.

The district has 62 health units where first-dose coverage to date was recorded as follows: 18+ years and above–73.26%, 15 to 18 years–56.99%, 12 to 14 years–17.51%, and 44.93% of Precautionary Dose. She also informed us that the district has enough vaccines at the vaccine store as well as at the cold chain point in the district. CMO also highlighted the vaccine coverage during Amrit Mahotsav from 15th to 25th July 2022, Har Ghar Dastak, which commenced on 1st June 2022; and a number of special sessions conducted at various session sites.

The chief medical officer also informed that COVID-19 vaccination sessions have been created as per demand generation at all Rural Health Units and Central Armed Forces to date. However, regular session sites from Monday to Friday in the district at present are NHAK, UPHC Portland, and UPHC Seikhazou.

On the way forward, the CMO informed that the Tseminyu district has been chosen for the Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN) team to work on as the district shows the lowest performing block. She said that the ISRN team will assist in areas where Medical Team alone cannot perform, especially in creating awareness.