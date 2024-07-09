Newly elected members of the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) and Chiephobozou Town Council (CTC) have chosen their respective leaders following a joint meeting held at the NDPP headquarters in Kohima on Monday. The meeting, attended by a total of 22 NDPP councillors—13 from KMC and 9 from CTC—was facilitated by the High Powered Committee (HPC) of the NDPP.

Led by Salhoutuonuo Kruse, legislator-in-charge of women resources and horticulture, and Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, advisor of school education and SCERT, the HPC outlined the responsibilities and regulations governing Urban Local Body (ULB) functions. Theyiekielie Tachü, CEB vice president, and Prasielie Pienyü, NDPP Kohima region president, also contributed to the deliberations.

After the discussions, the elected councillors proceeded to democratically elect their leaders. Neikhozo Suokhrie was elected as the chairperson of KMC, nominated by Avilie Rio and seconded by Thejavizo Philip Solo. Khrielevi Chüsi was elected as deputy chairperson, with Kazheli Tungoe proposing and Ketousie Khamo seconding his nomination.

At CTC, Khrielelie Kerhü-o secured the chairmanship through unanimous support, nominated by Lhoubeituo Kezie-o and seconded by Khrielievinuo Angami. Kekhrieneinuo Zumvü was unanimously elected as deputy chairman, proposed by Keviseilie Rüpreo and seconded by Kiyasetuo Kengurüse.