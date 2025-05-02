The inaugural programme of the two-day International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) Travelling Film Festival was held today at the Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts (CEMA), Old Minister's Hill, Kohima.

The festival marks a significant celebration of women’s voices in cinema and media, bringing global and regional narratives to the forefront.

Organised in collaboration with the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN), the festival aims to amplify the role and contributions of women filmmakers and storytellers. IAWRT, a global network of media professionals across 54 countries, has been championing women's presence in media since 1956 and holds consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Noted independent journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker Nupur Basu, attending the festival for the first time in Kohima, highlighted that the India chapter of IAWRT is among its most vibrant, comprising nearly a fifth of the global membership. She emphasised that festivals like these offer a critical platform for real, unfiltered storytelling often lost in today’s mainstream media.

The Kohima edition of the Travelling Film Festival will screen a total of 14 films, curated to reflect diverse themes and the powerful journeys of women directors. Films screened on the opening day included Lovely & TipTop by Yuki Ellis, Anaar Daana by Nishi Dugar, Bhangaar by Sumira Roy, Indu by Sameera Jain, and several others.



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A thought-provoking panel discussion titled “Films Then and Now – Understanding the Narrative and Shift in Consumption” was held, featuring Aparna Sanyal and Deepika Sharma, both acclaimed documentary filmmakers.

President of FAN, Yapangnaro Longkumer, expressed gratitude to the supporting departments including Information & Public Relations, Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), Women Resource Development, Art & Culture, and NSACS. She remarked that such festivals provide access to independent cinema and alternative voices—especially valuable in regions where filmmakers may not have the resources to attend festivals elsewhere.

“Bringing these films to our doorstep is a great opportunity to experience global cinema and learn from it,” she said, while acknowledging the early yet promising stage of filmmaking culture in Nagaland.

The event also featured a musical performance by Evan and Shanyei, and felicitation of Nupur Basu and Deepika Sharma for their contributions to independent media and documentary filmmaking.

The IAWRT Travelling Film Festival has been hosted in over 250 locations worldwide and continues to play a key role in empowering women in media, advocating for gender equity, and promoting truthful, bold storytelling.

