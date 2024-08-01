Kohima's Hotel Japfu buzzed with excitement as the All India K-Pop Contest 2024 rolled into town. The regional round saw 20 participants out of 225 registrations competing in the dance and vocal categories, showcasing the area's growing passion for Korean pop culture.

Kechangulie Theunuo stole the show in the Dance category with a riveting performance of Lisa's 'Lalisa'. Meanwhile, Nuu Anu's heartfelt rendition of Wendy's 'When This Rain Stops' clinched top honours in the Vocal category. Both winners will advance to the semi-finals in New Delhi on October 19.

As the second city to host a regional round, Kohima demonstrated strong engagement with international music trends. Fans from across Nagaland created an electric atmosphere, cheering on standout acts like The Ace and Esther Toppo.

The contest continues its journey through major Indian cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The grand finale is set for November 23, 2024, at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi. Winners will earn a coveted trip to Korea, underlining the event's global appeal.

With K-pop's popularity soaring in India, this contest serves as a platform for young talent and a celebration of cross-cultural music appreciation.