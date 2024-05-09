In a bid to provide practical exposure and insight into the workings of the police department, Kohima Law College organized an introductory program at the college conference hall on Thursday. The event aimed to prepare the final-year LL.B students for their upcoming attachment at various police stations, including the Traffic Police Station and SP's Office Kohima.

Chaired by Shri. Kezhokhoto Savi, Assistant Professor of Kohima Law College, the meeting commenced with talks initiated by Shri. Sandeep M. Tamgadge, IPS ADGP (L&O) and Superintendent of Police Kohima. Shri. Tamgadge shed light on fundamental components of law enforcement, types of laws, and the initiation of criminal laws. He elaborated on the functions of different ranks within the police force, emphasizing the operational dynamics of Police Headquarters and Police Stations.

Further, Shri. Bharat Laxman, IPS Superintendent of Police, Kohima, outlined the attachment schedule for the 62 LL.B students. Divided into five groups, each group will be assigned a nodal officer to oversee their attachment period. Shri. Laxman encouraged students to grasp the nuances of the relationship between law and the police force, aiming to foster improvements and instill positive attitudes toward the law among the general public.

Acknowledging the coordination and support from the Police Department, Shri Limaakum Jamir, Principal of Kohima Law College, expressed gratitude and hinted at future programs to enhance students' understanding of the collaborative relationship between the law department and the police force.

The program witnessed the participation of 62 outgoing LL.B students, along with teachers and faculty members, marking a significant step towards practical learning and collaboration between academia and law enforcement.