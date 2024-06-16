Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant of Kohima announced the successful completion of restoration work on the minor bridge at Chainage KM 200+950 along the Jakhama NH-02 Kohima-Mao Road. The bridge had suffered severe damage during the torrential rains brought by 'Cyclone Remal' on May 28, compelling immediate concerns over its structural integrity and safety for vehicular traffic.

In response to the damage assessment, stringent restrictions were imposed on all vehicle types starting May 29, 2024, coinciding with the commencement of restoration efforts. Progress was swift, with partial relief granted to light motor vehicles (LMVs) by June 3, following initial repairs.

Deputy Commissioner Ramnikant reported today, June 16, that critical repairs, including the concrete reinforcement of the scoured foundation, strengthening of the RRM wall of the abutment, and extension of Bailey Cribs for enhanced structural stability, were completed as of June 14.

Confirming the bridge's operability and safety after technical inspections, all vehicular traffic restrictions are scheduled to be lifted effective June 16, 2024. However, as a precautionary measure, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) will be permitted to cross the bridge individually, maintaining a speed limit of 20 kmph until June 20.

The restoration project has been a collaborative effort involving local authorities and technical teams, ensuring minimal disruption to the vital Kohima-Mao Road artery. Deputy Commissioner Ramnikant expressed gratitude for the swift response and cooperation from all stakeholders.

With normal traffic expected to resume fully by June 16, commuters and businesses along the route are relieved by the timely completion of repairs.