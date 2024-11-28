In preparation for the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 10, 2024, the Superintendent of Police, Kohima, has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory aimed at ensuring seamless vehicular movement at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

Key points of the advisory include:

Restriction on Heavy Vehicles:

Heavy vehicles will be barred from entering Kohima jurisdiction between 7:00 AM and 10:00 PM during the festival. Such vehicles will be stopped at designated checkpoints at Peducha and Khuzama.

Controlled Access for Vehicles:

- Only vehicles with car passes issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) will be permitted entry to the Kisama venue via Gate No. 1 on the National Highway.

- Vehicles exiting from Gate No. 2 will take alternate routes:

- Southern/Manipur-bound vehicles: Via Imagiland.

- Kohima-bound vehicles: Via Rhododendron Resort.

- Vehicles of event managers and vendors parked at the Amphitheatre Heritage area must adhere to specific movement timings: before 9:00 AM or after 4:00 PM. They will exit via the Rhododendron Resort route.

Shuttle Service for Non-Pass Vehicles:

Vehicles without car passes must park at the Kigwema public ground. A free shuttle service will ferry visitors between the parking area and the festival venue.

Alternate Routes for Dimapur-Bound Traffic:

Dimapur/Chumoukedima vehicles heading to Kisama are advised to use a less congested route via Jotsoma, Nagaland College of Music and Fine Arts, Forest Colony, and Phesama. Directional boards will be installed for guidance.

Parking Regulations and Towing Penalty:



Vehicle owners must display their contact numbers on windshields while parking at Kigwema or other areas. Vehicles parked along the National Highway (NH) between Phesama and Kisama within the right-of-way (ROW) will be towed without warning, with towing and penalty costs borne by the owners.

Passenger Drop-Off and Pickup Points

Alighting is permitted 350 meters from Gate No. 1 toward Kigwema. Passengers must proceed to the venue on foot.

- Pickup for taxis and private vehicles will occur at the Kigwema public ground.

Drone Operations:

Prior permission from the Police Headquarters is mandatory for drone operations at the festival venue. Unauthorized usage will result in legal action.

The Kohima Police encourage visitors to carpool wherever possible and seek public cooperation to ensure the festival's success.