Kohima police intercepted a vehicle at the Khuzama inter-state check gate on April 26 and seized around 630 grams of heroin, with an estimated value of Rs 88 lakh in the national market. Two persons were arrested in connection with the case. The Kohima district executive force PRO released a statement on April 27, confirming the incident.

The statement said that the police, while conducting routine checking, intercepted a Tata Mobile vehicle with registration number NL-01AE-0920, bound for Dimapur from Senapati in Manipur. The contraband was concealed in 50 soap cases in the vehicle, which has also been seized. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Khuzama police station.

In another incident on April 26, Dimapur police apprehended three persons who were demanding money from a shop at the Blue Hill bus stand area in Dimapur. The three were apprehended near Manipur State Transport at Khermahal area while they were headed towards Khermahal. Two country-made .22 pistols, along with six live .22 rounds, were recovered from them. The Dimapur DCP (crime) released a statement on April 27, confirming the incident. The police have registered a case against the three persons and further investigations are underway.

These incidents are part of the ongoing efforts of the police to combat drug trafficking and illegal activities in the region.