Nagaland: Kohima Police seize suspected counterfeit cosmetics; five arrested

Kohima Police has initiated legal action following credible information regarding the sale of suspected counterfeit cosmetic and beauty products within its jurisdiction.

Acting on the inputs, police conducted targeted inspections at five shops located around Razhu Point and the Y-Junction area, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of cosmetic items falsely marketed under reputed brand names, including Lakme. A case has been registered at North Police Station vide North PS Case No. 0011/2026 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

In connection with the case, five accused persons have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and distribution network of the counterfeit products.

Police officials stated that the sale of such fake cosmetics not only infringes upon the intellectual property rights of legitimate companies but also poses serious health risks to consumers due to the possible presence of harmful or unregulated ingredients. Issuing a public advisory, Kohima Police has urged citizens to purchase cosmetic and beauty products only from authorised sellers and to carefully verify product authenticity before use.

Members of the public have also been encouraged to report any suspicious products or illegal activities to the nearest police station. Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, Kohima Police stated that strict action will continue to be taken against those involved in such unlawful practices.