Thousands gathered at Old MLA Junction, Phoolbari, today for a significant public rally initiated by the Angami Youth Organization (AYO), protesting against the rampant illegal taxation, harassment, intimidation, and death threats inflicted upon the common people. The rally, a powerful display of unity, saw participation from various youth organizations, associations, and citizens from different walks of life.

AYO President Kesosul Christopher Ltu addressed the crowd, denouncing the fragmentation of Naga society and the resulting exploitation by Naga Political Groups (NPGs). Ltu said that while the AYO is a civil organization, it would take necessary actions to protect its people. He underscored that the original intent of the Naga nationalism movement was not to facilitate taxation and extortion.

Ltu specifically condemned recent death threats made against an Angami contractor, attributing such threats to coercive contributions demanded by NPGs. He called for these groups to be prosecuted under the National Security Act (NSA) and highlighted the need for strict enforcement of ceasefire rules.

Following the rally, a memorandum was submitted to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, signed by AYO President Ltu and General Secretary Neidilhoutuo Sechü. The memorandum addressed the recent threats from the NSCN-K Khango group, which, despite being under a ceasefire agreement with the Indian government, has issued "capital punishment" warnings to local contractors.

The AYO warned of potential civil unrest if the issues are not addressed promptly. Their demands include the strict enforcement of ceasefire agreements, protection for citizens, and an immediate halt to extortion and intimidation by armed groups. They also called for the confinement of armed cadres to designated camps and their removal from civilian areas.

Youth leaders from various tribes, including Chakhesang, Lotha, Pochury, Sumi, Zeliangrong, and Ao, delivered speeches in support, while solidarity messages were shared by representatives from the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF), Business Association of Nagaland (BAN), and Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI).