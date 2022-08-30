In an appeal letter, Deputy Commissioner, Kohima, Shanavas C, IAS claimed that there has been an exponential increase in the use of private vehicles in and around Kohima town, putting enormous strain on the current road network and traffic management.

As a result, given that shared mobility (car-pooling) is a tried and proven strategy, the District Administration of Kohima has urged all citizens/residents of Kohima town to adopt the practice and help make Kohima a cleaner and greener city.

It has also been noticed that increased traffic congestion causes not just an increase in air pollution, posing health risks, but also a loss of production.

As a step towards reducing carbon footprint and to ease traffic congestion, the District Administration, of Kohima has requested all the citizens of Kohima town to adopt and practice the system of car-pooling which, if practiced diligently by all while commuting from home to school and workplace, will not only reduce the acute traffic congestion by decreasing the number of vehicles on the road but more importantly, it will also lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, thus reducing the carbon footprint.