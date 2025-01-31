A review meeting of the ongoing Konyak Heritage Complex project was held at the Chief Minister’s residence office, on January 25 at Mon, the Nagaland's Department of Underdeveloped Area said.

The meeting was held following the visit of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to the project site at Mon HQ on January 20. During the meeting, it was decided that the Konyak Heritage Complex will be inaugurated on April 5, coinciding with Aoleang festival of the Konyak tribe.

The Konyak Heritage Complex is a multi-disciplinary complex which is aimed at boosting tourism, culture and livelihood sector. The major components under the project are Nine Morungs, Amphitheatre, Administrative Building, Multi-Purpose Hall and Open Air Ground along with Rostrum.

Additional major components are also in the pipeline such as construction of Angh House, construction of a helipad, women hostel, basketball court, guest house, park, water reservoir, among others.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed the DUDA Department and the contractor to complete all the components of the project on time for the inauguration.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor DUDA, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Commissioner & Secretary DUDA, Director, Additional Director, Executive Engineer and the contractor.