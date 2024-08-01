The Konyak Union (KU) has voiced serious concerns over recent developments involving the NSCN-K (Khango) and contractor Rülho, who has reportedly been threatened with capital punishment. The union has also addressed the Angami Youth Organisation’s (AYO) non-cooperation resolution against the NSCN-K (Khango).

In a press release, KU President Tingthok Konyak and Assistant General Secretary Chingyem Kony AK highlighted that Rülho, a contractor engaged in road and infrastructure projects in Mon district and other parts of the state, is facing threats from the NSCN-K (Khango). The KU has historically supported contractors in its region, ensuring their safety and expeditious resolution of disputes through proactive engagement.

KU emphasized its commitment to protecting individuals within its jurisdiction while fostering peace and development. The union condemned actions that obstruct or stall development processes and urged the NSCN-K (Khango) and AYO to resolve the issue amicably without escalating tensions. KU stressed that the dispute should not be framed as a tribal issue and called for respectful and non-threatening methods to address conflicts.