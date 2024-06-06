In alignment with the Chenmoho resolution passed on February 23, 2024, the Konyak Union in Nagaland has issued a directive concerning the forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections within their jurisdiction.

The order mandates that all individuals, groups, and political parties within the Konyak territory abstain from participating in or filing nominations for the ULB elections scheduled this year.

This directive will remain effective until the Government of India and the State Government comply with the demands for the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), as proposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Konyak Union has warned that any defiance of this order will be considered an act against the public’s genuine cause. Violators will face severe consequences, including being labeled as traitors, with their names permanently marked as such.

Furthermore, those who disregard this order will be held accountable for the responsibilities of the Konyak community. They will also be required to reimburse all expenses incurred by the people in support of the FNT cause.

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