Konyak Union (KU) has decided to refrain from participating in the assembly polls.

The union also resolved to permanently expel those individuals filing nominations to participate in the election from Konyak soil.

Nokzei P Konyak Press and Media secretary stated, “The Konyak Union in its Emergency meeting held at the Konyak Union (KU) conference hall on January 18, 2023 resolved and reiterated to remain steadfast and firm to the August 26, 2022 ENPO resolution to abstain from participating in the upcoming 2023 Nagaland assembly election until the Govt of India grants the demand of ENPO for a separate statehood befittingly.

The house further resolved to permanently expel those individual(s) filing nomination to participate in the NLA election, 2023 from the Konyak soil and the village of the person filing nomination shall be held solely responsible.

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The KU has also fully endorsed and empowered the Konyak Nyupu Sheko Khong (KNSK), Konyak Students' Union (KSU) and Village the Councils to fully implement and act upon the resolution."

The meeting was attended and signed by the chairman of Konyak villages. Apex CSO, Konyak Union Executive Council Members, KU advisory board members, senior leaders and intellectuals.

Nagaland has 60 assembly seats and Eastern Nagaland accounts for 20 seats. Polls will take place in Nagaland February 27.

Notably, ENPO has members from all seven tribes- Konyaks, Phoms, Changs, Khiamniungans, Yimchungrus, Tikhir and Sangtams.

It is to be mentioned here that the Home Minister is also scheduled to visit the state on January 6 for party-related works.

"The demand is for a separate state called "Frontier Nagaland," which consists of four of the most backward districts and six major Naga tribes. "The reason for such a movement is for the development and welfare of the people in eastern Nagaland," said Manglang Phom, the general secretary of ENPO, while speaking to India today.

The ENPO is a coalition of tribal councils and organisations committed to establishing Frontier Nagaland as a separate state in Eastern Nagaland. Last month, an ENPO delegation met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their demands with the Union government.