Nagaland: Konyak Union rejects Assam flood claims linked to ‘Dikhu dam’, Naginimora gold mining

The Konyak Union has strongly refuted allegations linking the recent floods in parts of Assam to the release of water from a purported “Dikhu Hydro Electric Project” dam in Nagaland’s Mon district or to alleged illegal gold mining activities in the Naginimora area.

In a press clarification issued on July 31, the apex Konyak body said no hydroelectric dam or reservoir exists in Mon district and described claims that floodwaters were released from a Dikhu dam as “entirely baseless, misleading and without any factual foundation”.

The Union said the Dikhu Hydro Electric Project remains only a proposed project listed by the Central Electricity Authority and has neither been constructed nor commissioned.

The clarification came after a video circulated on social media and reports published by a section of the media allegedly attributed the ongoing floods in Assam to the purported release of water from the project and illegal gold mining activities in Naginimora. The Union referred to statements allegedly made by Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and Assamese Youth Forum general secretary Akash Saikia.

Rejecting the alleged link between gold mining and the floods, the Konyak Union said its field assessment and available information did not support the claim that flooding originated from the Naginimora mining area.

According to the Union, exceptionally heavy rainfall and cloudburst-like downpours in the higher hill ranges of Mon district triggered widespread landslides, flash floods and the overflowing of rivers and streams. The flooding subsequently affected Naginimora and Tizit, it said.

The Union said Mon district itself was severely affected by the natural disaster following unprecedented rainfall on July 19 and 20. It claimed that landslides, mudslides and flash floods killed 11 people, displaced more than 650 families and caused extensive damage to homes, schools, shops, agricultural fields, tea gardens, businesses and livestock.

Road connectivity, electricity and communication networks across the district were also severely disrupted, leaving thousands of people in distress, the Union said.

Calling the circulation of unverified claims “irresponsible and insensitive”, the Konyak Union said public representatives and organisations should verify facts before making statements that could create misunderstanding, panic or disharmony between the people of Assam and Nagaland.

“Natural disasters should never be politicised or used to promote speculative narratives without scientific evidence or official verification,” it said, adding that any inquiry into the causes of flooding should be based on credible technical assessments by competent authorities and expert agencies.

The Union urged individuals, organisations, the media and the public to refrain from circulating unverified or misleading information. It also warned that those responsible could be held accountable under the law if misinformation resulted in any untoward incident.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, the Konyak Union said it remained committed to strengthening the long-standing cordial and brotherly relationship between the people of Nagaland and Assam.