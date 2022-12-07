Even after a year, the fight for justice for the victims and their families in the famous Oting incident of Nagaland is still on.

Notably, the Konyak Union and the ENPO (Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation) are still ahead in pursuing justice over the incident.

President of Konyak Union, Tingthok Konyak said in a statement that the KU and ENPO (Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation) will not give up their quest for justice.

The president said they are unhappy about the delaying justice. Further, he warned that “if the Central Government of India and Supreme Court of India failed to respond to our demand for Justice, ENPO and KU will take the crucial steps”.

Further, the Konyak Union said that the demand to the government of India was to remove APSFA and Assam Rifles from the Konyak soil but nothing has been done till now.

It is to be mentioned here that although APSFA was removed from the other districts of Nagaland, the act still prevails in the Mon district of the state.

Also Read: SIT of Nagaland Police making "good progress" in Oting massacre investigation, asserts CM Rio

On December 4 and 5, 2021 troops from the Army's elite 21 Para SF unit fired on Oting villagers on a truck mistaking them for insurgents.

Meanwhile, an SIT constituted to probe the firing incident that claimed 14 innocent lives, including an Indian Army personnel, has asked residents of Oting to report information from the primary source or any shred of information pertaining to the mishap.