In a move aimed at addressing pressing issues and ensuring governmental accountability, Chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances, Kuzholuzo Nienu, has scheduled an Adoption cum Oral Evidence Meeting. The session will involve departmental representatives from the Youth Resources & Sports Department, Home Department, and National Highway (PWD). The meeting is set for July 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Assembly Committee Room.

This significant gathering seeks to provide a platform for thorough discussion and examination of the assurances given by the government. Nienu's leadership is expected to steer the conversations towards practical resolutions and enhanced transparency.

All members of the Committee on Government Assurances have been requested to make themselves available for this vital meeting. The attendance and active participation of committee members are crucial for the successful deliberation and adoption of key measures.