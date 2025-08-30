Nagaland clarifies: No bar on women working night shifts under Shops & Establishments Act

The Labour Commissioner of Nagaland, Er. S.L. Wati Aier, has clarified that there is no law currently in force in the state that prohibits women from working during night hours.

Issuing a statement on Friday, the commissioner said that despite the wording of Section 20 of the Nagaland Shops & Establishments Act, 1986, women may be engaged in employment beyond 7 pm and/or before 6 am, provided certain safeguards are strictly followed.

These include:

Voluntary consent – Employment at night will only be allowed with the written consent of the woman employee.



Safety measures – Employers must provide adequate transport, lighting and security arrangements to ensure safety during travel and at the workplace.



Compliance with labour laws – All provisions relating to working hours, overtime, rest intervals and weekly holidays under the Act and other labour laws must be fully observed.

The Labour Commissioner further stated that the clarification takes effect immediately and has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.