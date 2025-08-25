Nagaland: Landslide blocks NH-2 near Tsiesema Basa, alternative route for LMVs notified

The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Nagaland, has issued a traffic advisory following a landslide at KM 12.900 on National Highway-2 near Tsiesema Basa, which has led to a complete blockage of the highway.

Motorists are advised that the road from High Court Junction, Meriema, via Nagaland University Campus to Tsiesema Basa—near 5 Sector Assam Rifles/Koinonia Prayer Centre Junction—will serve as an alternative route for light motor vehicles (LMVs).

However, the advisory cautions that due to the narrow passage of the alternative route, heavy vehicles, including those bound for Manipur and Dimapur, will be regulated by traffic police depending on road conditions.

The order has been issued to ensure public safety and facilitate the smooth execution of emergency operations and restoration work on the affected stretch of NH-2.



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