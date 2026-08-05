Nagaland: Landslide blocks NH-29 near Kohima, strands hundreds as heavy rain continues

Heavy rainfall over the past few days triggered a major landslide on National Highway-29 near the Old Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) Dumping Site, completely blocking the crucial Kohima–Dimapur road and leaving hundreds of commuters and vehicles stranded.

The landslide deposited large volumes of mud and debris across the highway, bringing traffic to a complete standstill in both directions. Cars, trucks and passenger vehicles remained stranded for hours, severely disrupting movement along one of Nagaland's busiest road corridors.

Eyewitnesses at the site said no machinery or road-clearing teams had reached the affected stretch immediately after the incident. With the highway remaining inaccessible, several stranded commuters began manually removing mud and debris in an attempt to create a passage for vehicles.

Continuous rainfall has further weakened the affected stretch, making travel hazardous. Authorities have advised motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid the route until restoration work is completed.

Frustrated commuters have appealed to the local administration to deploy workers and heavy equipment at the earliest to clear the debris and restore traffic on the vital highway, which serves as the primary road link between Kohima and Dimapur.

Officials are expected to begin clearance operations shortly to reopen the highway and resume normal vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Centre was extending full support to the state in its flood relief and rehabilitation efforts following Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda's visit to flood-affected areas in Sivasagar district.

According to the Chief Minister, Nadda visited severely affected localities, including Bihubor and Nepali Khuti, where he interacted with flood-affected residents, assessed the extent of the damage and reviewed ongoing relief operations. He also heard the concerns of families displaced by the floods.

Sarma said the Union Minister's visit had reinforced public confidence, with the Centre assuring comprehensive assistance for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction. He added that the state and central governments were working in close coordination to compensate affected families, restore livelihoods and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

The Chief Minister further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the flood situation, while central teams had already conducted ground assessments to evaluate the scale of the damage.

During the visit, Nadda assured flood-affected families that the Government of India would extend full financial support for relief measures in coordination with the Assam government. He reviewed the extensive damage caused to houses, agricultural land, livestock and public infrastructure, which has forced many families to shift to safer locations and relief camps.

Bihubor and Nepali Khuti are among the worst-affected areas of Sivasagar district, where the floods caused widespread destruction, leaving many residents without homes, belongings and sources of livelihood.

Officials said relief distribution and damage assessment are continuing in Sivasagar and other flood-affected districts. The government has also announced financial assistance for affected families, including compensation for damaged houses, crop losses, livestock and livelihood restoration.