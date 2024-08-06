A major landslide struck the Chakhabama-Zunheboto road on Sunday, causing significant disruption along this crucial route linking Kohima, Pfutsero, and Zunheboto. The landslide, which occurred approximately 11 kilometers from Kohima, just before the Dzüü bridge, resulted in a massive blockage due to falling rocks and loose soil.

By Monday, emergency crews managed to clear a limited portion of the debris, allowing traffic to resume through a narrow, one-way lane. Vehicles now face a challenging bottleneck as they navigate the remaining debris and safety railings.

Despite the road being under a five-year maintenance contract, no machinery or personnel from the responsible firm were present at the site on Monday, sparking frustration among commuters and local authorities. The lack of immediate action has raised serious concerns about the maintenance and response protocols.

The Chakhabama-Zunheboto highway is a vital artery for regional connectivity, and further deterioration could severely impact daily life and travel. With the ongoing monsoon season increasing the risk of additional landslides, local officials have asked for swift clearing and stabilization efforts to avoid further disruptions.