Continuous heavy rains have caused landslides on NH-29, the critical route linking Kohima and Dimapur, officials reported today. The landslide occurred near Dzudza village in Kohima district on Monday, severely obstructing traffic on this vital corridor.

Kumar Ramnikant, Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, has issued a travel advisory urging residents to use alternative routes due to the disruption. The landslide has compounded the difficulties for commuters traveling between Nagaland’s capital and its commercial center.

In Dimapur, torrential rains have led to extensive waterlogging across several areas, further complicating transportation and daily activities.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather warning forecasting continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the state until August 25. The NSDMA has highlighted concerns for lowland and foothill areas, including Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumukedima, Bhandari, Pangti, Tizit, and Tuli, which are expected to experience significant waterlogging and potential flash floods.