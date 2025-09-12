Nagaland: Landslides force traffic diversion on NH29 in Chümoukedima

Traffic along National Highway 29 in Chümoukedima district has been suspended after fresh landslides, and the risk of rockfalls at Tsiedukhrü, also known as Pagla Pahar, raised safety concerns.

An advisory issued by Deputy Commissioner Polan John stated that all traffic between Chümoukedima and Kohima would be diverted until further notice.

Light vehicles have been asked to use the Old Chümoukedima Village Road, linking Old Check Gate to New Chümoukedima. Heavy vehicles must take the longer alternate route through 7th Mile – Pimla – Mhainamtsi – Medziphema – Kohima.

The order makes clear that the NH29 stretch from Chathe Bridge to New Chümoukedima is completely closed to all vehicles. Authorities said the restrictions are necessary to secure the movement of essential supplies and safeguard commuters in the affected zone.

The Deputy Commissioner urged motorists and transport operators to cooperate with the diversion plan. The advisory has been circulated to police, senior officials, and local administration for immediate enforcement.