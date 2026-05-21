Nagaland launches AI-powered supercomputing platform ‘Eliona’ for disaster management

Nagaland on May 21 launched “Eliona,” an AI-native Climate and Disaster Intelligence Supercomputing Platform developed under the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), marking a major step towards strengthening disaster preparedness, climate resilience and technology-driven governance in the state.

The platform was officially launched at the Nagaland Centre for Disaster Management and Atmospheric Research (NaCDAR) by NSDMA and New & Renewable Energy Advisor Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe.

Joint Chief Executive Officer of NSDMA, Dr Johnny Ruangmei, said Eliona has been designed as a next-generation AI-accelerated high-performance computing infrastructure focused on climate intelligence, disaster analytics, geospatial risk computation and predictive governance.

The platform will support weather and climate modelling, disaster simulations, earth observation analytics, machine learning research and decision intelligence systems by integrating atmospheric science, remote sensing, big data analytics and geospatial intelligence.

Officials said Eliona aims to transform disaster management from reactive response mechanisms to predictive intelligence through AI-enhanced forecasting, real-time data analysis and simulation-driven governance.

The system is expected to enable near real-time weather forecasting, climate anomaly detection, terrain-based hazard modelling and disaster impact simulations.

Speaking at the launch, Nyuthe said Nagaland’s vulnerability to heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods and seismic activity makes advanced monitoring and early warning systems essential.

Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said the platform would support high-resolution weather modelling, flood and landslide analysis, hazard mapping and climate risk studies.

Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha described Eliona as a major advancement in disaster preparedness and evidence-based decision-making, adding that the AI-enabled system would help build a safer and more resilient Nagaland.