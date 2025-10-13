Nagaland launches Command and Control Center to boost soil health management

A new Command and Control Center (CCC) designed to enhance data-driven agricultural management and farmer outreach was commissioned at the Directorate of Soil & Water Conservation, Kohima, by Advisor for IPR and Soil & Water Conservation, Imkong L. Imchen, on October 13.

The tech-based centre, funded jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and the Government of Nagaland under the Soil Health and Fertility component of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), aims to provide real-time insights on soil conditions and crop health. It will also serve as a direct communication hub between farmers and officials through a toll-free number (+91 7965192504) for soil and fertility-related queries.

Speaking at the launch, Imchen said the centre would ease the workload of field staff while improving decision-making and problem-solving for farmers. He emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between experts and cultivators through transparent and accessible communication. “Trust between officers and farmers is vital for the department’s progress and for adopting innovative technologies in sustainable soil and water management,” he stated.

The advisor also pointed out the limited budget allocation to the department, noting that despite having skilled officers and the capacity to execute projects effectively, financial constraints had hindered its growth.

Director of Soil & Water Conservation, L. Chubaonen, provided a technical overview of the new centre. He said the CCC was developed as a centralised digital hub to strengthen real-time monitoring, coordination, and decision-making across the state. The system integrates ICT tools and GIS platforms to track soil fertility trends, generate fertiliser recommendations, and manage soil health card data.

The facility is equipped with a dedicated data server, GIS mapping software, video conferencing tools, and connected workstations to streamline communication between the Ministry, district units, and field officers. According to Chubaonen, the initiative is expected to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in implementing soil health programs while building a state-wide digital soil health repository.

The event also featured the virtual inauguration of Bio Fertiliser Production Units at Rotomi and Seyochung, further expanding the state’s efforts to promote sustainable farming practices.