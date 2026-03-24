Nagaland launches District School Leaders Learning Community to strengthen education system

The Government of Nagaland on March 24, launched the District School and System Leaders Professional Learning Community (DSSL PLC), marking a major step towards strengthening the state’s education system through collaborative leadership and institutional reform.

The programme, held at Oriental Grand Hotel, was attended by key education officials and stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Advisor for School Education and SCERT Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said that a strong education system depends on three pillars—school leadership, curriculum, and administration. He highlighted ongoing challenges such as infrastructure gaps, connectivity issues, and shortage of human resources.

He stressed the need to rebuild public confidence in government schools and said initiatives like the professional learning community would help create a more accountable and responsive education framework. He also informed that a baseline survey of 249 schools has been conducted, along with a pilot of the School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF).

Officials said the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and focuses on continuous teacher training, leadership development, and improving learning outcomes.

Deputy Director SCERT Benjung Yaden highlighted that hundreds of educators have already been trained under the School Leadership Development Programme (SLDP), which aims to strengthen leadership at the school level.

Secretary School Education Mhathung Tungoe said Professional Learning Communities will promote collaboration, shared expertise, and innovation among educators.

Principal Director School Education Shashank Pratap Singh added that around 385 leaders have been trained so far and emphasised the importance of accountability alongside school autonomy.

Experts noted that the initiative is expected to improve governance in schools, enhance leadership capacity, and contribute to long-term reforms in the education sector across Nagaland.