Nagaland's healthcare sector took a significant leap forward with the inauguration of the state's first 3D dental laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK). The cutting-edge facility aims to transform dental treatments with faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solutions for patients.

The laboratory, inaugurated by the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Nagaland's Health & Family Welfare Department on May 5, represents a major technological advancement for the region's healthcare infrastructure.

The project is funded under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, with full central government backing. It was established through collaboration between the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the North Eastern Council (NEC), and Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (AMTRON).

A memorandum of understanding between AMTRON and NHAK was signed on March 19, 2024, laying the groundwork for this state-of-the-art facility.

The 3D dental printing technology offers numerous benefits for both practitioners and patients:

Production of accurate diagnostic models of patients' teeth and jaws

Creation of surgical guides for safer, more precise procedures

Manufacturing of custom crowns, dentures, aligners, and splints

Reduced waste compared to traditional methods

Chairside delivery of printed prosthetics

This initiative aligns with the central government's vision for India to lead in Industry 4.0 innovation, with the Northeast region playing a key role in technological advancement.

The laboratory is part of a broader effort to deploy Digital Public Infrastructure for 3D printing across all northeastern states. NHAK has invited the public to visit the Department of Dentistry to learn more about and benefit from this groundbreaking technology.

For local residents, this development promises shorter wait times for dental procedures, better-fitting dental appliances, and potentially lower costs for specialised treatments that previously might have required travel to larger urban centres.