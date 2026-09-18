Nagaland launches HPV vaccination awareness initiative for adolescent girls

Nagaland has launched a state-wide initiative aimed at improving awareness about HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention among adolescent girls, parents and communities.

The Health and Family Welfare Department launched ‘Teeka Talk’ on September 17 in collaboration with non-profit organisation Girl Effect India. The initiative will focus on helping families access reliable information about the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and its role in preventing infections linked to cervical cancer and other cancers.

More than 60 representatives from the Health, Education and Women and Child Development departments attended a state-level meeting held as part of the programme.

Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Keveduyi Theyo said coordinated action across departments, schools, communities and frontline workers would be important to ensure that adolescent girls and their families receive accurate information about HPV vaccination.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Imkongtemsu Longchar said cervical cancer continued to be a public health concern and highlighted HPV vaccination as a key preventive measure. He urged parents and caregivers to ensure eligible girls receive the vaccine at the recommended age.

Under the state’s immunisation programme, HPV vaccination is being provided free of cost to 14-year-old girls at government health facilities.

As part of Teeka Talk, information on HPV vaccination and cervical cancer prevention will be disseminated through schools, communities and digital platforms. The initiative also features a WhatsApp-based chatbot that allows users to access information and answers to commonly asked questions about HPV vaccination and cervical cancer.

The next phase will involve implementation across districts, with a focus on engaging schools, parents and communities in vaccination awareness and prevention efforts.