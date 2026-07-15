Nagaland launches Japanese Language Centre to open overseas jobs for youth

Nagaland marked World Youth Skills Day on July 15 with the launch of the Japanese Language Centre under the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM), an initiative aimed at improving the global employability of young people by equipping them with Japanese language skills.

Launching the centre, Advisor for Higher Education and Technical Education Temjenmenba said the programme would prepare Naga youth for employment opportunities in Japan and other international markets. He urged young people to embrace skill development and entrepreneurship to remain competitive in an evolving global economy.

Highlighting the state's focus on skilling, Temjenmenba said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has prioritised workforce development through various initiatives, with NSEDM playing a key role in providing industry-relevant training.

He noted that government jobs alone cannot meet the aspirations of the growing number of educated youth and encouraged students and job seekers to explore careers in the private sector and entrepreneurship. He also stressed the importance of acquiring practical skills in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technology-driven sectors.

Calling for greater collaboration among departments and stakeholders, Temjenmenba said coordinated efforts were needed to generate more livelihood opportunities through skill development. He also urged the 15 youth achievers honoured during the programme to inspire others to pursue skill-based careers.

Additional Secretary and Project Manager of NSEDM under the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Vineet Kumar, said skill development and entrepreneurship would play a crucial role in Nagaland's economic future, particularly as government employment opportunities become increasingly limited.

Kumar said that since its launch in October 2025, NSEDM has trained more than 3,500 young people, while nearly 800 others are currently undergoing skill development programmes. He added that more than 1,000 beneficiaries have either secured employment or become self-employed after completing their training.

Describing the Japanese Language Centre as a reflection of the growing partnership between Nagaland and Japan, Kumar said the facility would equip youth with language skills that are in demand for overseas employment. He added that skill development has emerged as a key area of cooperation between the two sides.

Referring to the event's theme, Honouring Skills and Celebrating Success, Kumar said the 15 youth achievers felicitated during the programme demonstrated the growing shift towards careers beyond government employment and would serve as role models for aspiring entrepreneurs and skilled professionals.

He reaffirmed NSEDM's commitment to expanding its skilling programmes in partnership with training organisations and other stakeholders to create sustainable livelihood opportunities across the state.

The programme also recognised 15 young entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals who had received training under government skill development schemes in trades including masonry, automobile servicing, hospitality, beauty and wellness, and other vocational sectors. Several of the awardees have also created employment opportunities for others, highlighting the wider impact of skill development on local livelihoods.