Nagaland launches mentorship, livelihood programmes for athletes

The Nagaland Department of Youth Resources and Sports (YRS) on Tuesday, June 9, launched two new initiatives aimed at helping young athletes develop life skills, career awareness and alternative livelihood opportunities beyond their sporting careers.

The Mentorship Programme for Holistic Development of Student Athletes and the Skill-Based Economic Sustenance Programme for Athletes were inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima by Youth Resources and Sports Secretary Anthony Ngullie.

The programmes are designed for athletes of the Indira Gandhi Academy and seek to address challenges faced by young sportspersons in balancing education, personal development and future employment prospects alongside their sporting commitments.

Officials said the initiatives reflect a broader approach to athlete welfare, recognising the need to prepare athletes for life beyond competitive sports.

Under the mentorship programme, 11 officers of the department, including the secretary, will serve as mentors to around 140 athletes. Each mentor will guide 12 to 13 athletes through regular interactions focusing on academics, mental and physical well-being, discipline, life skills and career planning.

The programme will continue until March next year and is expected to provide a structured support system through personalised guidance and counselling.

Speaking at the launch, Ngullie said that while coaches would continue to focus on sporting performance, mentors would help athletes address educational and personal challenges, promoting their overall development.

He described the initiative as one of the state's first structured efforts to combine sports development with career mentorship and livelihood planning.

Alongside the mentorship initiative, the department launched the Skill-Based Economic Sustenance Programme to strengthen the economic resilience of athletes. The programme, targeting athletes aged 15 years and above, will begin on June 11 and continue until October.

According to YRS officer Naroenla, participants will receive training in vocational skills such as mobile phone repairing, crochet, pickle making, food processing, baking and confectionery, and floristry.

The programme aims to equip athletes with practical skills that can generate income, support entrepreneurship and provide financial security after their sporting careers.

Each training module will run for one month, comprising two weeks of expert-led instruction followed by two weeks of guided practical training.

Officials expressed confidence that the twin initiatives would create greater opportunities for young athletes and demonstrate that sporting success and economic empowerment can go hand in hand.