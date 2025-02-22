Nagaland's Department of Health & Family Welfare announced the launch of Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme to improve healthcare access for individuals with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities.

The scheme, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and administered by the National Trust, aims to provide better support services to these individuals.

Under the Niramaya scheme, eligible beneficiaries can receive comprehensive coverage of up to Rs 1 lakh annually, which will cover expenses related to hospitalization, therapy, corrective surgeries, and alternative medicines.

To avail the benefits of the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme, individuals must first enroll and register with the National Trust.

The required documents for registration include a disability certificate with the UDID card or UDID enrollment number, a PWD certificate, address proof, an income certificate (for Above Poverty Line applicants), and proof of payment of the enrollment fee. The enrolment and application must be facilitated through any Registered Organization (RO) registered with the National Trust.

Names of the Registered Organization (RO) in the state are given below:

1. Care and Support Society

2. Cherry Blossoms Society

3. Jo Foundation