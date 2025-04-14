In a major push towards sustainable energy and self-reliant power generation, the Nagaland government on Monday launched a state-level scheme to promote the installation of rooftop solar power systems in residential homes. The initiative aligns with the Central government’s flagship Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and is part of the state’s broader Nagaland Solar Mission.

Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio, while unveiling the programme, emphasized the urgency to address the state’s chronic power shortage. He said the solar mission represents a strategic shift towards harnessing renewable energy and reducing dependency on conventional power sources.

To incentivize adoption, the state government will provide an additional subsidy of up to ₹50,000 for solar panel installations of up to 3 kW capacity, over and above the central subsidy. This financial assistance will be made available through budgetary allocations, ensuring the scheme is accessible to the general public.

Dr. Rio encouraged citizens to actively participate in the solar transition, highlighting the long-term cost savings and environmental benefits.

Supporting the announcement, Nagaland Power Minister K. G. Kenye said the scheme would make rooftop solar power more affordable for households and contribute significantly to addressing the state’s power deficit. He expressed optimism that the initiative will accelerate socioeconomic development by ensuring a more reliable and clean energy supply.

The programme is expected to see strong public participation, as the combined state and central subsidies will substantially reduce the cost burden on households seeking to adopt solar energy.