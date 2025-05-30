Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched the Nagaland Skill & Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM) on May 29, marking a strategic push to tackle youth unemployment and boost private enterprise across the state. The launch took place at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex in Kohima.

The mission aims to train and empower 5,000 young people with market-driven skills, directly targeting the gap between education and employability. With a focus on sustainable job creation, NSEDM is expected to reshape the employment landscape of Nagaland by linking skill development to real economic opportunities.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Rio highlighted the urgency of preparing youth for a fast-changing job market, where traditional government jobs are no longer the primary employment avenue. He encouraged young Nagas to pursue entrepreneurship and skilled professions, noting that the state must embrace self-reliance and the dignity of labour to thrive in India’s expanding economy.

A central feature of the mission is its digital portal, which will provide access to skill training programs and job placement services. The portal also integrates schemes like the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI), through which Rs 35 crore has been earmarked to support around 1,600 entrepreneurs.

Chief Secretary Dr J Alam underlined that the initiative is more than symbolic. “It reflects a clear policy shift toward convergence,” he said, noting that various government departments will now collaborate under one framework to deliver training, financial support, and employment services efficiently. Dr Alam added that the program is designed to align youth skills with the emerging needs of the private sector.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Kesonyu Yhome (IAS), who chaired the launch, said NSEDM’s goal is to ensure that at least 60% to 80% of those trained are either employed or running their own enterprises. He emphasised a shift from academic dependency to practical, hands-on expertise.

The mission targets high-growth sectors such as construction, hospitality, healthcare, information technology, green industries, and creative fields. It also promotes self-employment through access to skill loans, incubation support, and state-backed financial schemes.

Three training partners—Eagle Crest, Pinnacle Skills, and AISECT—have signed Memoranda of Understanding with NSEDM to begin implementing training modules.

Online registrations for the programme will open on June 9, 2025, through the official NSEDM portal: [https://nsedm.nagaland.gov.in](https://nsedm.nagaland.gov.in).