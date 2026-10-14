The Nagaland government on October 14 launched the General Household (GHH) scheme to provide subsidised rice to eligible households excluded from the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, with 1,21,238 beneficiaries identified in the first phase.

The scheme was launched in Dimapur by Advisor for Food and Civil Supplies K T Sukhalu, who said it was intended to address the shortfall in food grain allocation following the implementation of the NFSA and extend food security support to eligible households not covered under the existing Public Distribution System (PDS).

Sukhalu said the number of beneficiaries was expected to increase as implementation progressed. The scheme is open to eligible Indian citizens, including indigenous inhabitants and non-indigenous residents who meet the prescribed criteria.

Clarifying the Centre's Tide Over Rice allocation mechanism, Sukhalu said it had been in place since 2017 to meet additional food grain requirements. Under the arrangement, state-appointed stockists lift food grains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at their own expense, subject to government regulations.

He said the department frequently received requests for rice during festivals, jubilees and other celebrations, as well as from old-age homes, destitute persons and social organisations. Assistance was also extended in certain cases, including fire incidents, based on requests from district administrations and approval by the competent authority.

Sukhalu clarified that Tide Over allocations did not constitute free distribution, adding that food grains provided for relief purposes were purchased through the concerned agencies, including disaster management authorities, wherever applicable.

He said the department had taken preparatory measures to streamline distribution, address confusion surrounding allocations and improve transparency.

Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department Wonchio Odyuo said the GHH scheme was being implemented under state government guidelines governing Tide Over allocations under the NFSA.

Who is eligible for the GHH scheme?

According to the department, applicants must meet the prescribed annual income requirement of Rs 2.5 lakh or above and be indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland or bona fide Indian citizens. Non-indigenous residents must submit a self-declaration certificate.

Households must not possess an active Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Household (PHH) or other PDS ration card, in accordance with the one-card policy.

The eldest female member of a household aged 18 years or above will be designated as the Head of Family on the ration card. If there is no female member, the eldest male member will be designated as the head of the family.

Enrolment will be Aadhaar-based, and each eligible beneficiary will receive five kilogrammes of rice per month at a subsidised rate on a payment basis. Distribution will take place through verified Fair Price Shops (FPS) in urban and rural areas, with district administrations overseeing implementation.

Nearly 27,000 ration cards generated

Odyuo said 26,982 GHH ration cards had been generated, covering 1,19,401 units, with a total food grain allocation of 5,97,455 kg, according to the district-wise statement.

He said the scheme was expected to improve access to food grains, strengthen last-mile delivery and enhance transparency in allocation and distribution.

The initiative is also intended to improve coordination among the Directorate, district administrations, Village Councils and FPS dealers, alongside establishing a monitoring and reporting mechanism.

The government expects the scheme to help eligible households cope with food inflation and seasonal grain shortages.

