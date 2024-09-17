Nagaland has launched the 10th edition of its ‘Swacchta Hi Seva’ campaign, urging citizens to take charge of their own waste management. The campaign, officially launched today, aims to bolster public awareness on sanitation and cleanliness through active community participation.

Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department, E Mhonbemo Patton, emphasized the need for collective effort from urban local bodies, village councils, and the general public. “Sanitation is everyone’s responsibility,” he stated during the launch.

The campaign, running until November 30, integrates several innovative approaches. This year’s theme, “Swabhav Swachata, Sanskar Swacchta” (cleanliness of nature, cleanliness of culture), introduces a new slogan, ‘Moi laga jabrah, moi laga kaam’ (my waste, my responsibility). Additionally, the campaign will incorporate the ‘Lao-Ong-Mo’ festival of the Konyak Naga tribe, celebrated on September 28 with communal cleaning events.

Kekhrievor Kevichusa, Commissioner and Secretary for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, highlighted the campaign’s alignment with the Swachh Bharat Mission’s goals. This mission targets eliminating open defecation, achieving open defecation-free villages, and enhancing waste management. During the campaign, 189 black spots in urban areas and 23 in rural zones will be addressed.

The Swacchta Hi Seva campaign is traditionally held from mid-September to October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and now extends through the Hornbill Festival, incorporating mass social work programs planned for October and November.