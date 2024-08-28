The Nagaland Law Students’ Federation (NLSF) has voiced strong opposition to a recent notification by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department regarding a special recruitment drive for 280 positions. The federation has raised concerns about potential violations of fundamental rights and procedural irregularities.

In a formal representation to the principal director of H&FW, NLSF leaders including President T Tohuka Achumi, Vice President Tiakumzuk, and Vice President Romika Zhimomi expressed their full support for the Nagaland Medical Students’ Association's plea for justice. They argue that the notification infringes upon the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 16 of the Indian Constitution, which ensure equality before the law and equal employment opportunities, respectively.

NLSF highlighted that the recent notification appears to contravene an earlier department advertisement dated August 4, 2020. That advertisement had specified that all appointments would be on a temporary basis for 12 months or through direct recruitment via the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC), with no claims for regularization of temporary services.

The federation contends that bypassing due procedures could lead to further anomalies and injustices. They have expressed appreciation for the department’s decision to defer the recruitment drive but have warned that they will take further action if the drive proceeds without adhering to legal and procedural norms.