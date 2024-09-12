A high-level meeting of Nagaland's Political Affairs Committee convened today, September 12, to address the ongoing Naga political issue. The gathering, held at the Chief Minister's Residential Complex, brought together representatives from mass-based organisations, Members of Legislative Assembly, and Members of Parliament.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, KG Kenye, revealed that the assembly unanimously adopted a four-point resolution following extensive discussions. The primary focus of the resolution is an appeal to the Government of India to elevate the current peace process to the highest political level.

The committee specifically requested the appointment of an interlocutor at the political or ministerial level, emphasising the need for someone with the confidence and mandate of the central government. This move aims to inject new momentum into the long-standing negotiations.

In a bid to maintain unity, the resolution also urges all Naga political groups and national workers to avoid further factionalism and the creation of breakaway organisations. The committee acknowledged the efforts of both the Indian government and Naga Political Groups in upholding ceasefire agreements despite challenges over the past two decades.

The resolution further calls on all sections of Naga society to strengthen unity and foster a spirit of understanding among stakeholders in the peace process. Participants pledged to renew efforts towards achieving societal cohesion.

This meeting provided a platform for open dialogue and diverse perspectives on the complex Naga political landscape, signalling a potential shift in the approach to resolving long-standing issues in the region.