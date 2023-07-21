A Joint consultative meeting of Parliamentarians of the Sumi Region and Union Territory (UT) of NSCN/GPRN was held on July 21, 2023, at a hotel in Dimapur.

The meeting reminded that the Naga political movement was started more than seventy years ago for the love of Naga history and the determination to defend the political rights attached to it.

"The love of God for the Naga people, particularly to the freedom fighters who went through fire and water to stand upright at all times was acknowledged and the exigency of working closer with the Almighty God till the final Naga political goal is achieved," stated the release from the People's Republic of Nagalim.

The members were further enlightened on how NSCN stood its ground to carry on the national burden to keep alive the Naga political rights despite desperate attempts made by the adversaries to destroy the Naga history and political rights in favour of the constitution of India.

Given the complexity of the Naga political issue, the need to have the courage to maintain party discipline was projected in a convincing manner.

Members were asked to prove themselves as bona fide national workers shouldering the load of Naga political issues and facing every situation from the correct perspective and not being carried away easily.

Determined to march ahead, a resolution was adopted to re-affirm its commitment to stand by the historic Framework Agreement of the 3rd August 2015.

