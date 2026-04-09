Nagaland leads bypoll turnout with 59.52 per cent voting by 1 PM; Tripura crosses 50 per cent

Voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly bypolls recorded steady growth across key constituencies in Nagaland, Tripura and Karnataka, with Nagaland leading participation figures by a significant margin as of 1 pm, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

The Koridang constituency in Nagaland registered 59.52 per cent voter turnout by 1 pm, the highest among all seats undergoing bypolls. The state maintained a clear lead in voter participation, reflecting strong polling activity through the day.

Tripura followed with robust voter engagement, as the Dharmanagar constituency recorded 52.76 per cent turnout by the same time, crossing the halfway mark and placing second in overall participation levels.

In Karnataka, polling gathered momentum after a relatively slower start in the morning hours. Bagalkot constituency reported 43.75 per cent turnout, emerging as the leading seat in the state, while Davangere South reached 37.17 per cent, indicating a gradual rise in voter participation.

Earlier in the day, turnout figures at 11 am showed a similar trend, though at lower levels. Koridang in Nagaland had recorded 41.06 per cent turnout, while Dharmanagar in Tripura stood at 33.51 per cent. In Karnataka, Bagalkot registered 27.83 per cent turnout, and Davangere South reported 22.01 per cent by late morning.

The data indicates a consistent increase in voter participation across all constituencies as polling progressed, with northeastern states continuing to register comparatively higher turnout rates.