Nagaland has emerged as a national frontrunner in the ongoing Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), demonstrating exceptional outreach in agricultural technology dissemination, farmer mobilization, and community engagement. Between May 29 and June 5, the state reached 70,169 farmers across 746 villages, showcasing a model of inclusive and grassroots-driven participation under the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.

Driven by the motto "reaching the unreached," VKSA in Nagaland has seen robust participation from male and female farmers, farm women, rural youth, SHGs, and FPOs. Notably, over 10,000 farmers joined on June 3 and 4 alone, underscoring the campaign’s momentum and effective field-level planning.

The campaign was further bolstered by the presence of key dignitaries including three MLAs, an MP, all district Deputy Commissioners, ICAR officials, and representatives from Central Agricultural University (CAU) and SAS, lending significant institutional support.

Nagaland’s unique agricultural heritage, rooted in traditional practices and biodiversity, is being seamlessly integrated with modern technologies through VKSA. This blend of innovation and indigenous knowledge is driving the state toward sustainable agriculture and food security.

Officials noted that Nagaland’s performance under VKSA reflects a powerful community-led movement, with active involvement from village councils and rural institutions. The campaign aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributes to the national ambition of building a five-trillion-dollar economy.

As VKSA continues until June 12, Nagaland is being hailed as a role model for other states, proving that “Viksit Krishi” can indeed lead to a “Viksit Bharat.”