The 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to repeal the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2001 "in toto with immediate effect" after the matter was taken up at the session on urgent public importance.

The decision came after the 60 legislators held a series of discussions in between breaks on the last day of the first session of the 14th NLA on march 28.

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Minister KG Kenye supported by legislator Namri Nchang and advisor Kropol Vitsu initiated the discussion on the Urban Local Bodies issue.

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When the matter was taken up for discussion, all the political parties and independent legislators participated and endorsed for repealing of the Act.

Twelve apex tribal hohos (bodies) of Nagaland threatened to boycott the upcoming notified May 26 urban local body (ULB) elections in the state if their demand for amendment of the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 is not met.

“Until and unless the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 is reviewed and re-written, the ULB elections may be deferred,” they said.

This was one of the seven-point resolutions adopted by the 12 tribal bodies at a consultative meeting in the commissioner’s guest house in Kohima on March 27.

However, they assured the fullest cooperation to the government in the conduct of the ULB polls if their demands are fulfilled in time.